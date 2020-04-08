Accidental shooting leaves woman dead in NW Harris County; 2 men in custody, deputies say

KATY, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an accidental shooting that killed a woman in northwest Harris County Wednesday.

Deputies said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court right before 5 a.m.

According to deputies, two men and a woman were in a residence when someone retrieved a gun. While the three were taking a look at the gun, deputies said the weapon went off, striking the woman.

The woman was transported to an area hospital, where deputies said she was pronounced dead.

Deputies said the men were detained at the scene. The incident is still under investigation.