Here’s how musicians who have lost work in Harris County can get some financial help

HOUSTON – The coronavirus outbreak has put many people out of work, including local musicians. However, thanks to a new foundation, those musicians could get some much-needed help.

Mark C. Austin — a talent buyer and his wife Rachel Austin — partnered with the non-profit organization, Artists for Artists, to create the Houston Music Foundation.

According to the website, the foundation is a “crisis relief fund created to help our city’s musicians in times of need.”

“The goal of Houston Music Foundation is to raise funds for local musicians residing in Harris County during times of crisis, and to get donations into the hands of those in need as quickly as possible,” the website reads.

Anyone interested in receiving help has to apply online. In order to apply, people must meet the following criteria:

Must be a working musician who lives in Harris County

Have the ability to prove residency

Be age 18 or older

Must have experienced loss of work due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Applications are processed on a first come first serve basis. Qualified applicants could receive a one-time grant of $500.

Due to the overwhelming amount of applications, response time is taking a little longer than normal, so applicants are being asked to be patient, according to the website.

For more information on the grant, donate or to apply, visit houstonmusicfoundation.org