Ask 2: Why are the bayous in Houston called bayous and not creeks?

The question: Why are the bayous in Houston called bayous and not creeks?

The answer: To get started, let’s consider the actual definition of each word. According to Merriam-Webster:

Bayou: 1) A creek, secondary watercourse, or minor river that is tributary to another body of water. 2) Any of various usually marshy or sluggish bodies of water.”

Creek: A natural stream of water normally smaller than and often tributary to a river.”

The two terms overlap. They are somewhat synonymous. In Houston we use the terms completely synonymously. Think of Buffalo Bayou, Brays Bayou and Greens Bayou. Now consider Clear Creek, Cypress Creek and Spring Creek. Are there any functional differences between these? No, even though some are “bayous” and some are “creeks”.

But make no mistake -- the two are not entirely interchangeable. Think of it this way: Not all creeks are bayous and not all bayous are creeks.

For example, when people think of bayous, the stereotypical Louisiana swamp often comes to mind. These swamps would not be considered creeks.

Conversely, think of a creek flowing down a mountainside in the Colorado Rockies. Would that be considered a bayou? Definitely not.

Bayous are generally more stagnant and marshy than creeks. Also, they are definitely a southern thing -- the term “bayou” is confined to the region from Mississippi to southeast Texas. The term “creek”, on the other hand, has no geographical boundaries and is always a more narrow waterway with a steadier, swifter current.

The bayous around Houston fit both definitions, which is why we use “bayou” synonymously with “creek”. Between heavy rainfalls the waterways around Houston can run very low and slow, more like a classic bayou. But when it rains, the bayous fill up quickly and start acting more like a classic creek (or raging river, depending on the rain event).

And, of course, we’re in the deep south, so we’re definitely in bayou territory!

