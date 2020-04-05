73ºF

UPDATED: Checkpoints to screen drivers heading into Texas from Louisiana

Sally Mamdooh, Reporter

A Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper talks with a driver at a rest stop along Interstate, 10 Monday, March 30, 2020, in Orange, Texas, near the Louisiana state border. Texas is ratcheting up restrictions on neighboring Louisiana, one of the growing hot spots for coronavirus in the U.S. Just two days after Texas began requiring airline passengers from New Orleans to comply with a two-week quarantine, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said state troopers will now also patrol highway entry points at the Louisiana border. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
If you are driving back into Texas from Louisiana, be prepared to be stopped by a Texas state trooper.

Last month, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state troopers to hand out forms for travelers to fill, who were being asked to quarantine once they’ve arrived at Texas airports. The order has now expanded to setting up checkpoints at the border to further screen travelers.

Beginning Sunday, state troopers will set up checkpoints on the Texas/Louisiana border and screen travelers as they come in. Travelers will be expected to fill out a form detailing where they plan to self-quarantine and their driver licenses information for a random follow up by a state trooper. A copy of the form can be found on https://www.dps.texas.gov/

Last month, Abbot issued an executive order that required travelers coming from the Tri-state and Louisiana to self-quarantine.

The checkpoints ordered are among the governor’s latest effort to curb the outbreak in the state and prevent it from rising, by asking travelers coming from areas where case numbers are high to self-isolate.

“The established screening stations will take place on major roadways ... including interstate highways and other high-volume routes,” said Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephanie Davis in a statement.

Anyone who violates the order could face up to 180 days in jail or pay up to a $1,000 fine.

