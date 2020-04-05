UPDATED: Checkpoints to screen drivers heading into Texas from Louisiana

If you are driving back into Texas from Louisiana, be prepared to be stopped by a Texas state trooper.

Last month, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state troopers to hand out forms for travelers to fill, who were being asked to quarantine once they’ve arrived at Texas airports. The order has now expanded to setting up checkpoints at the border to further screen travelers.

Beginning Sunday, state troopers will set up checkpoints on the Texas/Louisiana border and screen travelers as they come in. Travelers will be expected to fill out a form detailing where they plan to self-quarantine and their driver licenses information for a random follow up by a state trooper. A copy of the form can be found on https://www.dps.texas.gov/

Last month, Abbot issued an executive order that required travelers coming from the Tri-state and Louisiana to self-quarantine.

The checkpoints ordered are among the governor’s latest effort to curb the outbreak in the state and prevent it from rising, by asking travelers coming from areas where case numbers are high to self-isolate.

“The established screening stations will take place on major roadways ... including interstate highways and other high-volume routes,” said Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephanie Davis in a statement.

Anyone who violates the order could face up to 180 days in jail or pay up to a $1,000 fine.