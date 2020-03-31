School districts, students prepare for coursework to begin online

HOUSTON – School districts and students prepare for coursework to begin online. After a soft launch last week, school is now in session online for students at Klein Independent School District.

“I think the biggest challenge is we want to connect with our kids and this is a whole different medium for caring and connecting,” said Klein ISD Superintendent, Jenny McGown.

Katy and Houston ISD have also unrolled online courses. Fort Bend Superintendent Charles Dupre said that the district is preparing for online curriculum to begin on Friday.

“We know there will be glitches,” Dupre said. “We know parents will struggle, teachers will struggle, kids will struggle but the goal is make sure we are doing our best every single day to serve the kids."

Dupre and other administrators are tackling issues and innovating as they go.

Fort Bend ISD is working to organize a “lap top drop” for students in the district who may be in need of technical items like laptops or hotspots.

Alief ISD put together a work packet drive-thru at Rees Elementary school on Monday morning for students who don’t have access to a computer or internet.

Principal Paul Baeztold KPRC 2, “At least we know they’re going to go home and have something encouraging to do, we try to make it easier for our parents so the teachers have videos up there, videos of themselves, a lot of resources.”