Priceless: Cypress 2nd grader sends teacher flowers, hilarious note
In an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, schools across the state have shut down, leaving, many children holed up at home. A second grade teacher in Cypress recently received flowers, accompanied by a priceless note from her student.
“Mrs. A, I miss you,” wrote Emerson. “I miss science My mom sucks as a teacher Enjoy your flower."
The teacher, Heather, shared the hilarious note with the Today Show, where it was read aloud during the show’s Sunday Mail segment.
“Real life,” Heather wrote. “I am a 2nd grade teacher in Texas and this was delivered to my doorstep today. You can’t make this stuff up!”
In this week’s #SundayMail, we asked you to share the good deeds you’ve seen throughout the week. pic.twitter.com/ZfhUwNeImh— TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 29, 2020
