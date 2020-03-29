Cypress group supplying free food delivery to seniors, families in need

HOUSTON – Cypress is usually the home of a thriving local food scene.

Cypress Area Eats, a popular Facebook group, is keen on spotlighting soft openings and new restauranteurs.

Led by Metta Archilla-Ishida, the Facebook group brings 8,000 people together to explore local food establishments.

Since Harris County issued a stay at home order in response to the coronavirus pandemic, many of those businesses are now either closed or limited.

In response, Cypress Area Eats wanted to have a direct impact on the community, The platform has began providing no-contact food deliveries.

"We have the elders and seniors in our community, those confined to their homes, or people in the restaurant industry who haven't been able to work," said Archilla-Ishida.

The group facilitated food drop off to six families and delivered to more than 200 people in the past two weeks.

All of the food donations come from businesses and residents, Archilla-Ishida said. Each day, the fridge is stocked with enough donations to feed several families.

On Sunday, the group ran out of meat. Volunteers showed up with a massive cooler of meats and milk.

“These are the angels in our community,” said Archilla-Ishida. “We want to be able to provide a little sunshine, a ray of light and hope.”