Online auctioneer, sued by Texas Attorney General for selling high-priced supplies, tells his side of dispute

HOUSTON – The office of the Texas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Houston-based Auctions Unlimited for price gouging.

However, the owner said it is all a big misunderstanding.

"Everybody's under a lot of pressure," owner Tim Worstell said. "I'm not mad at the Attorney General's office. I don't think they're evil or bad. I just think they got bad information."

Auctions Unlimited is under contract with large companies to sell their surplus N-95 and other masks, Worstell said.

"I thought we were doing the right thing by immediately getting out all the masks that we could possibly get," he said.

Auctions Unlimited placed 750,000 dust masks and several hundred N-95 masks on their site. The bidding started at $1.

In the end, 204 bidders bid a total of $154,000 or so. However, the masks usually sell for $10 or so a box.

"These folks are just responding naturally," he said. "Based on the information they got. You can't be mad at them."

Worstell said people have called and emailed the business with death threats.

The Texas Attorney General accused Auctions Unlimited of intentional price gouging, ignoring warnings, and profiting off the sale of the equipment.

The masks do not belong to Auctions Unlimited, but only under contract to sale them. The buyers were Houston-area responders, healthcare professionals, and others, Worstell said.

"The idea that I'm tarnishing my family's name that my family worked hard to build is the hardest part," said Worstell, whose great-grandfather started the business. "It's just not who we are."

Worstell said he willing to do anything to resolve the lawsuit.

“Whatever they tell me to do, I just don’t want to be sued by my consigners,” he said. “I don’t want to be sued by the buyers. I just want to be told what to do, and I’ll be glad to do it.”