Myth-busting: Which of these DIY home remedies for coronavirus are actually effective?

HOUSTON – From eating garlic to taking a hot shower, you may have heard some of the myths when it comes to getting rid of the coronavirus. People are actually trying these things. But will DIY remedies help? The World Health Organization has released some myth-busting information.

Myth: Eating garlic can help prevent infection.

Truth: Garlic is a healthy food that may have some health benefits. However, there is no evidence eating garlic can protect people from coronavirus.

Myth: Spraying alcohol all over your body will kill the virus

Truth: No. Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body. Spraying these substances can be harmful to mucus membranes. Do not do it.

Myth: Rinse your nose with saline to prevent coronavirus infection.

Truth: There is no evidence to show that regularly rinsing the nose with saline has protected people from infection with the new coronavirus. There is some limited evidence that regularly rinsing the nose with saline can help people recover more quickly from the common cold. However, regularly rinsing the nose has not been shown to prevent respiratory infections.

Myth: Taking a hot bath or shower will prevent you from getting sick.

Truth: Taking a hot bath or shower will not prevent you from catching COVID-19. Your normal body temperature remains the same regardless of the temperature of your bath or shower.

Myth: Hand dryers can kill the coronavirus.

Truth: No, hand dryers are not effective in killing the virus. However, it is suggested that you always dry your hands after washing them.

There is also a myth going around that the virus can be transmitted through mosquito bites. Don’t worry, that’s not true either! To date, there has been no information or evidence to show the new coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes.

The best way to protect yourself against the new coronavirus is to frequently clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Once your hands are cleaned, you should dry them using paper towels or a warm air dryer.