High-performing Houston Schools: How Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy has acheived a 100 percent graduation rate

Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy

YWCPA (HISD)

Grades: 6-12 | Address: 1906 Cleburne St, Houston, TX 77004 | Phone: (713) 942-1441

Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy is Houston Independent School District’s only all-girls, college preparatory school. Located in Houston’s midtown neighborhood, the Title I magnet program focuses on college readiness and S.T.E.M.

The school’s honors

U.S. News & World Report ranks YWCPA the the 74th best high school in Texas and the 25th best in the Houston area.

In 2019, nonprofit Children at Risk ranked YWCPA the fifth-best high school in the Houston area and the 24th best in Texas.

The school has a 100 percent graduation rate.

The TEA awarded the school with four of seven possible distinction designations for outstanding performance during the 2018-2019 school year. YWCPA received designations for the categories comparative academic growth, postsecondary readiness, comparative closing the gaps and ELA/Reading.

By the numbers

YWCPA (HISD)

Total enrollment: 477

Economically disadvantaged students: 96.2%

English learners: 4.4%

Ethnic Distribution among students: African American (46.3%), Hispanic (47%), White (3.4%), American Indian (0.4%), Asian (1.3%), Two or more races (1.7%)

Student-teacher ratio: 20.5 to 1

Number of teachers: 23.2

Average teacher experience: 10.6 years

Average teacher salary: $55,075

Percentage of students enrolled in pre-AP courses in 2018: 97%

Percentage of students enrolled in AP courses in 2018: 27.1%

TEA School Report Card

YWCPA (HISD)

With an overall score of 96, YWCPA earned an A for exemplary performance during the 2018-2019 school year.

The comprehensive score measures how well the school served its students, encouraged high academic achievement and growth and prepared students for success in college, a career or the military.

The TEA assesses the school’s performance in three different domains to determine its overall score: student achievement, school progress, and closing the gaps.

Student achievement gauges how much students learn and what they’re capable of by the end of the year. School progress determines how students at a given school perform over time and how that growth compares to similar schools. And the closing the gaps measures the percentage of different groups of students that performed above state goals.

Here's how YWCPA fared in these three categories:

Student Achievement: 94

School Progress: 92

Closing the Gaps: 100

For more information about YWCPA , click here to view the performance report.