Leap Day: Here are Houston and Texas freebies and deals you can get this Saturday

Houston – When you only have a birthday every four years, you deserve a little something extra on your big day. Leap Year only comes around every four years; and this Saturday is one of them. To help all those Leap babies celebrate, some businesses are offering some cool freebies.

Get a free Typhoon Texas season pass

Typhoon Texas is giving a free season pass (regularly $69.99) to anyone born on February 29.

Simply bring any government-issued ID to the Typhoon Texas ticket windows on Saturday from noon - 3 p.m. and you’ll receive a free season pass for the 2020 season. Season pass holders enjoy unlimited admission to both Typhoon Texas waterparks in Houston and Austin, early entry 30 minutes before the parks open and discounts on food, non-alcoholic drinks, fast passes, cabanas, retail purchase and any-day guest tickets.

The Typhoon Texas Leap Year offer is non-transferable and can only be redeemed at the waterpark at 555 Katy Fort Bend Road across from Katy Mills Mall.

If you were born on Feb. 29th, Dessert Gallery wants to help you celebrate with free cake!

Free cake from Dessert Gallery

Anyone born on February 29 can get free cake this Saturday from Dessert Gallery at 3600 Kirby this Saturday only. Just bring proof of your birthday.

Free sundae at Main Event

All Leaplings (those born on 2/29) will get to celebrate their birthday at any Main Event location around the country with a free Party Fun Sundae, with proof of a 2/29 birthdate. The big fun super sundae is stuffed with four different flavor gelatos, and topped with chocolate brownies, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate syrup, cinnamon-sugar donut holes, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and candy.

Perry Mackin is giving awaya bundle of goodes to one lucky Leap baby.

Free goodies from Perry Mackin

Maybe your baby hasn’t arrived yet. If he or she makes their grand debut this Saturday, or if they were born on a previous Leap Year, Perry Mackin would love to gift you a bundle of goodies via an Instagram giveaway.

All Leap Day babies past and present (i.e. 2020, 2016, 2014, etc.) are eligible to win a grand prize of a Perry Mackin products. 5 runners up will also be eligible to win prizes.

To enter:

Post a photo of your little one/ child on Instagram with the time of their birth/ birthday utilizing the hashtag #PerryMackinLeapYearBabies and tag @perrymackin in the post to with the grand prize.

Perry Mackin will offer five additional prizes to babies/ children with leap year birthdays.

Winners will randomly be selected; and families have until March 9 to enter.

These Leap Year deals are good no matter when you were born!

Overnight stays at Great Wolf Lodge for $29

An extra day this year means extra savings at Great Wolf Lodge. Celebrate Leap Year by booking a stay at Great Wolf Lodge Grapevine with overnight stays starting at just $29 per person.

Book on Leap Day using the code LEAPYEAR for overnight stays starting at $29 (plus taxes and fees) for Sunday-Thursday stays from April 13 - May 21. *The offer is valid for Family Suites and must have a minimum of two guests per room.

29% off your online pizza order

Jet’s Pizza in Pearland will be selling menu-priced pizzas for 29% off on Saturday. You must order online and use the code LEAP to get the discount.

Three Brothers Bakery is giving customers a $29 coupon good on Feb. 29, 2024.

$29 off at Three Brothers Bakery

You’ll have to be pretty organized to get the Leap Day deal at Three Brothers Bakery. Every customer who makes a purchase on Saturday will be given a coupon for $29 off your purchase. The coupon is redeemable only on February 29, 2024. The inspiration for this promotion came from The Waldorf-Astoria. The Waldorf-Astoria gave out coupons to the people who were at the hotel during the 1965 Great New York City Blackout for a free drink. The coupons were redeemable during the next blackout. In 1977, when NYC experienced its next blackout, people came in with their coupons to redeem their free drink. To redeem the $29 off your purchase on February 29, 2024, the original coupon given out on February 29, 2020, must be presented in person.

Grab these deals this Saturday. They won’t come around again for another four years.