HPD officer, another driver involved in serious crash in southeast Houston, officials say

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

HOUSTON – A van hit a Houston Police Department vehicle Saturday night in southeast Houston, officials say.

The crash was reported at Telephone Road and McHenry Drive around 7:15 p.m.

An HPD officer and a driver were transported to the hospital. All persons involved are in stable condition, HPD said.

HPD is en route to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

