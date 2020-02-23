HPD officer, another driver involved in serious crash in southeast Houston, officials say
HOUSTON – A van hit a Houston Police Department vehicle Saturday night in southeast Houston, officials say.
The crash was reported at Telephone Road and McHenry Drive around 7:15 p.m.
An HPD officer and a driver were transported to the hospital. All persons involved are in stable condition, HPD said.
HPD is en route to Memorial Hermann Hospital.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
HPD Commanders and PIO are en route to Memorial Hermann Hospital after one of our officers was involved in a crash in the 5000 block of Telephone Road near Winfree about 7:15 p.m. Officer and driver of the other involved vehicle are being transported.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 23, 2020
