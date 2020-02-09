Driver injured after pickup slams into fire truck blocking accident scene, police say

HOUSTON – A woman is recovering in the hospital Sunday morning after she drove her pickup into a fire truck blocking an accident scene, an official with the Houston Police Department said.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night in the 13000 block of Northwest Freeway, HPD Sgt. David Rose said.

Police officers were investigating a DWI crash when an F-150 ran into a Houston Fire Department vehicle blocking the accident scene, Rose said. No one was in the fire tuck during the accident. The only person in the F-150 was the driver, who was partially ejected from her vehicle during the crash. According to investigators, she was not wearing a seat belt.

The woman was cut out of the truck and transported to an area hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Police are investigating whether alcohol played a role in the crash, Rose said.