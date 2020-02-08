BuyBlack at BLCK Market Houston that features more than 50 small businesses and entrepreneurs

Located at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum at 3816 Caroline Street, the BLCK Market hosts hosts its bi-monthly marketplace every first Friday and second Saturday of the month.

HOUSTON – A Houston entrepreneur has created a space for people to enjoy live music, art, food trucks, and more while supporting black-owned businesses.

Located at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum at 3816 Caroline Street, the BLCK Market hosts its bi-monthly marketplace every first Friday and second Saturday of the month.

Founded by entrepreneur and film producer J.O. Malone in 2017, the market is home to more than 50 small black businesses and entrepreneurs. Malone considers the market to be the “Black Wall Street” of Houston.

“We started with seven vendors in a hallway. Now, we host over 100 vendors each month,” Malone told KPRC 2.

Malone says he typically sees between 800-1,000 visitors at BLCK Market every first Friday, and 500-800 every second Saturday.

When asked if he’s surprised by the success of the BLCK Market, Malone said, “not at all.”

“Everything happened organically," Malone said. “It’s something that I saw the community wanted. It is black excellence. It’s a safe place where you can have fun, be entertained or grow your business.”

In addition, the market also has free STD testing available.

Malone is also the founder of the National Black Film Festival and J.O. Malone Studios.

For more information on vendors and dates, go to www.blckmarkethouston.com.