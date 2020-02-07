From snow to pet adoptions: 5 fun, free things to do this weekend

If you’re still working on your New Years resolutions, you can get your workout for free this weekend, The YMCA at 250 Assay Street is giving people a chance to try out their classes.

There will be five different classes at Redemption Square in northwest Houston Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. All you have to do to participate is RSVP on their website because class sizes are limited.

Get your bicycle out of the garage. Sunday is the 6th annual Love Ride. Wear your best red, pink or Valentine’s Day gear to tour Houston’s best love murals.

Everyone will meet at 12:30 p.m. at 911 Milby Street in Eado. Remember to bring your camera for all the fun photo opportunities.

Adopt a pet for free

If you’re looking for a new furry family member, head to the Montgomery County Animal Shelter in Conroe this weekend. Adoption fees are waived Friday through Sunday to help clear the shelter.

Adopted pets are already spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. The shelter is open for adoptions 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and is located at 8535 Hwy 242, Conroe.

To see cats currently available for adoption, click here.

To see dogs currently available for adoption, click here.

Winter is coming to the Willow Waterhole Greenway. This Sunday, kids of all ages can take part in sled rides and other winter activities under the Houston sun. The fun starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m. at the park in southwest Houston located behind Westbury High School.

Step back in time Saturday to experience the life of Texas settlers in the 19th century. It’s Homestead Heritage Day at Jesse H. Jones Park and Nature Center in Humble. You can learn survival skills and enjoy hands-on crafts from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the afternoon.