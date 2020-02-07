Family honors memory of daughter who died in head-on crash Monday, demanding justice for her death

Pasadena – Destani Oliver, 18, was getting ready for her graduation in May. On Friday, she bought her cap and gown.

But on Monday, Destani was involved in a fatal crash.

“She was just coming home from school less than two miles from the house and now she is gone,” said Destani’s mother, Charrise Oliver .

Charrise says her daughter was driving on Allen Genoa near Crenshaw when a driver heading the other way suddenly veered off and hit Destani’s car head on. Destani’s father, Isaac Oliver, says he was in utter disbelief when he pulled up to the crash scene.

“He knocked her car off the street into somebody’s yard. She didn’t stand a chance,” said Isaac.

Destani’s parents say she was an honor roll student with a big heart. They say she went to Dr. Kirk Lewis Career and Technical High School for cosmetology.

On Friday, her fellow classmates and school decorated her station with flowers and balloons where she spent her time for the past four years.

The touching tribute was followed by a balloon release with notes inside the balloons written for Destani.

Her family says they don't know whether the driver suffered a medical emergency or was possibly under the influence, but they say they want justice.

“I want to look him in his face and I want to let him know what he took from us," Charisse said. "We won’t have a prom. We won’t have graduation.”

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday at the Greater St. Matthews at 10 a.m.