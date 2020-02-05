Judge rules Cynthia Bailey, a convicted felon, to remain on ballot for City Council District B runoff race

HOUSTON – A judge has ruled that candidate Cynthia Bailey, a convicted felon, should remain on the ballot of Houston City Council District B runoff race.

Candidates Tarsha Jackson and Bailey were set to face off in a runoff election after neither candidate got enough votes for an outright win.

The runoff came into question when third-place finisher Renee Jefferson-Smith in the Nov. 5 election filed a lawsuit demanding Bailey be disqualified because she was previously convicted of felony forgery and Jefferson-Smith claimed that Bailey lied on her application for candidacy about the conviction.

Jefferson-Smith’s first attempt to remove Bailey from the ballot was denied.

She then filed a second suit contesting the Nov. 5 election. The second lawsuit led the Harris County Clerk’s office to remove the race from the Dec. 14 joint runoff ballot.

But now, a judge ruled Baily will remain on the ballot for the special election set for May 2.

