Judge rules Cynthia Bailey, a convicted felon, to remain on ballot for City Council District B runoff race
HOUSTON – A judge has ruled that candidate Cynthia Bailey, a convicted felon, should remain on the ballot of Houston City Council District B runoff race.
Candidates Tarsha Jackson and Bailey were set to face off in a runoff election after neither candidate got enough votes for an outright win.
The runoff came into question when third-place finisher Renee Jefferson-Smith in the Nov. 5 election filed a lawsuit demanding Bailey be disqualified because she was previously convicted of felony forgery and Jefferson-Smith claimed that Bailey lied on her application for candidacy about the conviction.
Jefferson-Smith’s first attempt to remove Bailey from the ballot was denied.
She then filed a second suit contesting the Nov. 5 election. The second lawsuit led the Harris County Clerk’s office to remove the race from the Dec. 14 joint runoff ballot.
But now, a judge ruled Baily will remain on the ballot for the special election set for May 2.
