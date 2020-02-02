New Hip-Hop food festival headed to Houston in March

HOUSTON – Got a passion for good eats and some sick beats? We’ve got some stellar news for you: The World’s First Hip-Hop Food Festival is headed to Houston in March.

The OMG Food Fest will be held from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on March 7 at the Area 59 Outdoor Event Area, located at 6015 Hillcroft.

Event organizers promise you’ll be two Steppin’ with some tacos, bouncin’ with some boudin or twerkin’ with your turkey legs.

Aside from an array of incredible eats, you’ll also enjoy an entertainment lineup featuring great DJs and bands.

