Mother arrested after 7-year-old found dead in Bay City apartment, police say

A Bay City woman was arrested Friday after authorities said they found her 7-year-old daughter dead in an apartment.

Detectives arrested Lauren Kay Dean, 26, and charged her with three second degree felony charges of abandoning or endangering a child - imminent danger bodily injury.

Bay City officers were called to Dean’s apartment in the 2200 Block of of Bordeaux in Bay City around 2:30 p.m. Friday in reference to a welfare check. Officers discovered Dean’s 7-year-old daughter dead inside the apartment, according to officials with the Bay City police. The child was bed-ridden due to medical conditions. Dean was also in the home with her two other children, a 5-year-old and an 3-month-old.

Dean was booked into Matagorda County Jail. Her children were removed from the home, according to officials.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.