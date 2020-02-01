5 people, including minor, tied to at least four home burglaries have been arrested

HOUSTON – Five people — four men and a minor — were arrested and charged with engaging in organized crime, Houston police said Friday.

The group was tied to at least four home burglaries since Jan. 2019, according to HPD. But three of the crimes happened days apart last November.

“Our primary suspect was actually a grandson and grandfather served as a lookout and aided in the transportation of selling the guns,” veteran Detective, Greg Shelton, said.

The Houston Police Department provided the following information regarding the suspects:

- Nazario Poloma, 65

- Bernardo Arrendo, 19

- Kevin Serrano, 20

- Joshua Myles, 21

- Minor, 16 (at time of crimes)

Each of the suspects has been arrested and charged with engaging in organized crime, except the minor who has been charged with burglary of a habitation.

The Kentshire neighborhood and the Leland Woods neighborhood are where the crimes took place, according to police reports.

So far, police have only recovered five of 11 stolen guns.

Friday, Shelton urged homeowners to lock-up guns to avoid theft and record their serial numbers to aid in recovery.

Shelton said that if you have information regarding the cases, the suspects or the missing guns to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS