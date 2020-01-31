‘Cockroaches and rodent droppings': Here’s how some Houston restaurants fared this week
HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Bill Spencer made his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.
Click here for other Restaurant Report Card recaps.
Here’s a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported about this week.
China One Restaurant
381 Greens Road
Inspectors found at least 10 cockroaches crawling around the kitchen. Many were found in the refrigerator, where all food containers were uncovered.
Little Cafe
50 Briar Hollow Lane
Heath department discovered roaches near the foundation drink machine.
China King Chinese Buffet
5460 North Freeway
Inspectors found a collection of rodent droppings above the dishwashing machine in the kitchen’s food prep area.
Chatter’s Cafe and Bistro
140 South Heights Blvd.
Heath department found a large amount of cockroach and rodent feces in several places, including the door frames, the water heater and the freezer.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.