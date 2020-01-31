‘Cockroaches and rodent droppings': Here’s how some Houston restaurants fared this week

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Bill Spencer made his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Here’s a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported about this week.

China One Restaurant

381 Greens Road

Inspectors found at least 10 cockroaches crawling around the kitchen. Many were found in the refrigerator, where all food containers were uncovered.

Little Cafe

50 Briar Hollow Lane

Heath department discovered roaches near the foundation drink machine.

China King Chinese Buffet

5460 North Freeway

Inspectors found a collection of rodent droppings above the dishwashing machine in the kitchen’s food prep area.

Chatter’s Cafe and Bistro

140 South Heights Blvd.

Heath department found a large amount of cockroach and rodent feces in several places, including the door frames, the water heater and the freezer.