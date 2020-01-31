Aggie sweethearts return to campus 50 years later

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Love was in the air at Texas A&M this past weekend. A couple who got married there 50 years ago returned to the campus to renew their vows.

If you think that's special, just wait. The story gets even better from there.

We'll start at the beginning.

It was 1967. Steve Cook was a student at A&M and was a member of the Corps of Cadets. He met a young man named Charlie, who was in the same Corps outfit, Company C-2. Steve and Charlie were classmates and friends, and Charlie would ultimately play an important role in this Aggie love story.

You see, Charlie had a cousin named Jeanne Bobo, from Houston. And he thought Jeanne and Steve should meet. Charlie set them up, and sparks flew! (Kids, this is how couples met before Bumble)

Jeanne and Steve fell madly in love; and on Jan. 24, 1970, they got married at the chapel on the Texas A&M campus.

The ceremony was complete when the Corps of Cadets created a saber line for the bride and groom to walk through.

Fast forward to this past weekend on the Texas A&M campus. The Cooks renewed their vows in the very same chapel where they wed 50 years before.

And yes, after the ceremony, some senior cadets volunteered to create a saber line. It was a magical moment recreated five decades later.

The guests on this special day included fellow cadets Steve served with in the Corps, including Charlie.

Family members from both sides were also there, including grandson Reece. Their oldest grandson, Ryan, is away at college but was there in spirit.

The Cooks also invited friends they have met along the way.

Also in attendance, their two children, Kristi and Michael. Full disclosure: Michael is my fiancé, and Jeanne and Steve are my future in-laws.

They said “we still do” and soon I will say “I do” to their wonderful son.

Now I get to be part of the next chapter this enchanted Aggie love story.