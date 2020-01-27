63ºF

Local News

Share your fondest memories of Bill Balleza

Carlos Hernandez, Digital Content Specialist

KPRC 2 Honors Bill Balleza
HOUSTON – Following an esteemed 49-year career, KPRC 2 anchor Bill Balleza has announced that he will retire from the station in January 2020.

In honor of Balleza’s retirement, we are sharing your favorite memories of longtime KPRC 2 anchor Bill Balleza.

