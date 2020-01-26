HPD: Man shot at club Sunday morning

HOUSTON – A man was shot at a club Sunday morning, officials with the Houston Police Department said.

The shooting happened at a club on Cullen Blvd., near Idaho Street, officials said.

Police officer responding to reports of a shooting found a man at the club suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The man was rushed to an area hospital. It’s unclear if he’ll survive, officials said.

Witnesses told investigators the victim and another man got into a confrontation outside the club but eventually split from one another and went back into the club.

Investigators are working to determine what happened next.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.