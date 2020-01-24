Bed Bath & Beyond to close 40 stores this year, including 3 in Houston

HOUSTON – Home retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced Wednesday that it plans to close 40 stores during the first half of 2020, including three in the Houston area.

Two locations on Highway 6, and one in Meyerland are on the closure list for this year.

According to spokesperson Jessica Joyce, the company cited low sales during Thanksgiving, and the shorter holiday shopping season compared to 2018. They also cited a nine percent decrease in sales from 2018.

“We’ve just given a multimillion dollar update and are continually investing our stores and digital platform to give customers an even better experience however they choose to shop with us”, she said in a statement, “we’re also closing a limited number of stores that no longer meet the standards our customers expect from us.”

Previously, the New Jersey-based company planned to shutter 60 stores, including subsidiaries Buy Buy Baby, and Cost Plus World Market. Those additional 20 closures have been delayed.

Here are the list of Houston-area stores set to close this year:

West Oaks Shopping Center, 2306 S. Highway 6, Houston

700 Meyerland Plaza, Houston

6675 Highway 6 North