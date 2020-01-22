Pizza delivery driver carjacked, held at gunpoint, forced into pursuit following crash, police say

PASADENA, Texas – A pizza delivery driver is shaken but OK after a crash turned into a wild police chase in Pasadena.

The chase ended around 10:50 p.m. on Shaver Street near Thomas venue, police said.

According to authorities, a pizza delivery man got into an accident with another man in another part of town. That is when police said the man pointed a shotgun at the delivery driver and carjacked him.

The man held the driver at gunpoint and forced him to drive away, all the while, the man’s child was in the backseat, police said.

Authorities spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but police said the driver did not stop and a chase ensued.

The chase went over the Ship Channel Bridge then 225, where the chase hit speeds over 100 mph, before ending on Shaver Street, police said.

Police said the man left his child and the delivery driver behind and fled the scene on foot. Both the driver and the child are OK.

Investigators are still working to piece together how the carjacking took place and if the delivery driver had tried helping the other man following the initial crash.

Authorities said the other man remains at large. Police are working on identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.