4 sculptors convene for icy clash at inaugural Houston Ice Festival

HOUSTON – The first-ever Houston Ice Festival is around the corner.

The Houston Ice Festival will feature ice sculpting competitions, live ice sculpting performances, interactive ice sculptures and ice battles. The festival will also include arts and crafts, artwork from local artists, strolling characters, a kid’s creative corner, face painting, dance performances, a DJ, music and giveaways.

The festival is Feb. 1 at Saint Arnold Brewing Company at 2000 Lyons Ave. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The ice sculpting competition will feature four sculptors from across the nation striving for the People’s Choice Award.

The sculptors will use chainsaw, chisels and blow torches to transform icy blocks into artful masterpieces. They will have four hours to create an ice sculpture related to the “Tour Around the World” theme.

The winner will be announced at 5 p.m., according to the festival’s program.

