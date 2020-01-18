Multi-level entertainment facility replaces former Gander building in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas – A mega entertainment facility will replace the former Gander building in Cypress, according to Colliers International.

The 88,492 square-foot building, located at 19820 Hempstead Road, will be transformed into a multi-level entertainment facility.

“Purchasing this property was a very easy decision for us. This property has maximal visibility and there is a tremendous opportunity to revive the building into a state of the art entertainment facility," said Zishan Momin, managing partner of Tazz Enterprise.

The facility will feature a two-level go kart track with high-speed electric karts, bowling, virtual reality games, arcade games, axe throwing, event rooms, upscale dining, multiple bars and more, according to Momin.