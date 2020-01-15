Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in SE Houston

Investigators are working to piece together details surrounding a deadly shooting in southeast Houston.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday on Southlawn Street near Scott Street, authorities said.

When police arrived, they said they found a 43-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

One witness told police the man had been playing dice earlier in the night with a group of people, but there was no witness to the actual shooting, police said.

Investigators are now looking to speak with anyone who may have been a part of that group or may have seen anything in an effort to learn more about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.