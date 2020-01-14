Grandparents attacked by irate driver at Holdbrook Elementary School, officials say

HOUSTON – A 26-year-old Houston woman is accused of attempting to run down a grandmother outside Holdbrook Elementary School as they both were dropping off children early Monday morning, officials said.

Virginia Valadez, 52, and her husband Mario, 55, said they were waiting in line in their car to drop off their 5-year-old granddaughter Monday morning when another car cut in front of them at high speed.

“She cuts in front of me and drives into the main street so I’m right behind her and she’s hauling it,” Virginia Valadez said.

When they pulled into the school driveway, Virginia Valadez said she was concerned about the children around them and got out to knock on on the other driver’s window to tell her to slow down.

“I knocked. I’m like ‘slow down.’ She just jumped out of her car and starts calling me names and pushing me, so I fell on the ground,” she said.

As she lay there, Virginia Valadez said the woman turned on her husband, Mario, and knocked him down as well. She said Mario Valadez suffers from heart problems and recently lost a leg to diabetes.

"So I was like ‘Oh my God, you just hit a disabled, my husband.’ I said, ‘What is wrong with you?’”

As Virginia Valdez stood up to protest, she said the woman came at her again, but with her car.

“She got in her vehicle, and she pushed the brake, and she pushed the gas and boom, she hit me and I fell on the ground,” Virginia Valadez said.

Police identified the driver as 26-year-old Kyara McDavid.

Cy-Fair ISD police later found McDavid at her apartment and arrested her. She’s now charged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and with misdemeanor assault.

She has since been released on bond.

When contacted by KPRC 2 at her home, McDavid declined to talk about the incident.

Virginia Valadez said what McDavid did not only endangered her family but everyone else around them. She said she wants McDavid prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“He (her husband) could have had a heart attacked and died there. And then she could have killed me by running over me. She needs to be charged with what the judge gives her because that’s wrong," she said.

McDavid faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a year in jail if convicted on all charges.