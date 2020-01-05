42ºF

Houston police investigating death of infant rushed to fire station early Sunday morning

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Taisha Walker, Reporter

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston police are investigating after an infant died Sunday morning.

Firefighters said at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday a young couple drove to Fire Department Station 77 in northwest Houston. The couple had a small baby in tow. The baby was pale and wasn’t breathing. The parents were hysterical and screaming.

First responders performed CPR on the child in an ambulance on the way to the hospital. The child died at the hospital, officials said.

Houston police are investigating the child’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

