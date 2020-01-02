Family finds grandmother shot in head, home had been previously shot up, police say

HOUSTON – A woman in her 60s was found dead inside her home just one day after police said her home had been shot up multiple times.

The discovery was made around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Flamingo Drive near Southbank in southeast Houston, authorities said.

Police said the woman’s daughter and grandson went to her home in the evening, and that is when they found the woman dead in her bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.

The home had been the scene of an investigation on New Year’s Eve after reports came in that the home had been shot up, authorities said.

“We do know that the previous night around 1 o’clock in the morning, her house was shot up multiple times in the confusion with the fireworks and was investigated early this morning for criminal mischief," said Detective Michael Arrington with the Houston Police Department.

Officers said the daughter told them the side door of the home was open when she arrived. Police believe the same shooter from the previous night went back to the house to finish the job.

Investigators are still working to learn more details about the shooting.

“If anybody has information or saw any vehicles or people walking around this area or the house on New Year’s Eve that fired multiple shots into the house please call Crime Stoppers ... or they can call the homicide division to help us out,” Arrington said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.