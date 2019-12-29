4 Houston area school districts named in 2020 Best School Districts in Texas
HOUSTON – Several Houston area school districts were named in the 2020 Best School Districts in Texas.
The rankings are based on key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents. The data was used from the U.S. Department of Education.
Factors included state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings and more. A total of 25 school districts were listed.
Here are the following Houston area school districts named:
- Katy Independent School District was ranked No. 14
- Friendswood Independent School District was ranked No. 16
- Tomball Independent School District was ranked No. 18
- Pearland Independent School District was ranked No. 25
Full list of 2020 Best School Districts in Texas:
No. 1: Earnes Independent School District
No. 2: Carroll Independent School District
No. 3: South Texas Independent School District
No. 4: Highland Park Independent School District
No. 5: Coppell Independent School District
No. 6: Frisco Independent School District
No. 7: Lovejoy Independent School District
No. 8: Allen Independent School District
No. 9: Argyle Independent School District
No. 10: Plano Independent School District
No. 11: Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District
No. 12: Alamo Heights Independent School District
No. 13: Prosper Independent School District
No. 14: Katy Independent School District
No. 15: Sunnyvale Independent School District
No. 16: Friendswood Independent School District
No. 17: Midway Independent School District
No. 18: Tomball Independent School District
No. 19: Fort Sam Houston Independent School District
No. 20: College Station Independent School District
No. 21: Lackland Independent School District
No. 22: Leander Independent School District
No. 23: Lake Travis Independent School District
No. 24: Wall Independent School District
No. 25: Pearland Independent School District
