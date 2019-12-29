4 Houston area school districts named in 2020 Best School Districts in Texas

HOUSTON – Several Houston area school districts were named in the 2020 Best School Districts in Texas.

The rankings are based on key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents. The data was used from the U.S. Department of Education.

Factors included state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings and more. A total of 25 school districts were listed.

Here are the following Houston area school districts named:

- Katy Independent School District was ranked No. 14

- Friendswood Independent School District was ranked No. 16

- Tomball Independent School District was ranked No. 18

- Pearland Independent School District was ranked No. 25

Full list of 2020 Best School Districts in Texas:

No. 1: Earnes Independent School District

No. 2: Carroll Independent School District

No. 3: South Texas Independent School District

No. 4: Highland Park Independent School District

No. 5: Coppell Independent School District

No. 6: Frisco Independent School District

No. 7: Lovejoy Independent School District

No. 8: Allen Independent School District

No. 9: Argyle Independent School District

No. 10: Plano Independent School District

No. 11: Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District

No. 12: Alamo Heights Independent School District

No. 13: Prosper Independent School District

No. 14: Katy Independent School District

No. 15: Sunnyvale Independent School District

No. 16: Friendswood Independent School District

No. 17: Midway Independent School District

No. 18: Tomball Independent School District

No. 19: Fort Sam Houston Independent School District

No. 20: College Station Independent School District

No. 21: Lackland Independent School District

No. 22: Leander Independent School District

No. 23: Lake Travis Independent School District

No. 24: Wall Independent School District

No. 25: Pearland Independent School District