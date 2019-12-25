1 dead, 1 hurt after fireworks stand employee shoots accused robbers, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An accused robber is dead and another is injured after Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say they tried robbing a northwest Harris County fireworks stand Tuesday night.

At about 8:20 p.m., officials say three to four people tried to rob a fireworks stand at the 4800 block of Highway 6 near Bear Creek.

“An employee at the location possibly disarmed one of the males and fired shots at them,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote in a tweet.

— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 25, 2019

One suspect was killed and another was hurt. The suspect who was injured was transported to Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital for treatment.

Officials are searching for other possible suspects who may have fled the scene.

