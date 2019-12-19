38ºF

Woman killed in northeast Harris County house fire Wednesday

Tulsi Kamath, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – A woman was killed Wednesday night after a fire broke out at a home in northeast Harris County.

At about 8:05 p.m., crews with the Eastex Fire Department responded to a home at the 13800 block of Terlin Street near Homestead Road to reports of a fire.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a woman was killed in the fire. No other victims were found.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

