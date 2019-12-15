5 things to know about Houston’s runoff election

With unofficial results from last night’s runoff election posted, here are 5 things to know about the races.

1. With a wide lead, incumbent Sylvester Turner wins Houston mayoral runoff election

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner won reelection against attorney Tony Buzbee in the runoff.

Turner captured just over 56 percent of the vote, while Buzbee seized just under 44 percent, according to unofficial returns published by the Harris County Clerk’s Office Sunday morning. 201,551 votes were cast in the race.

"Let this campaign be a reminder that you can grow up and still live in the 'hood, and still be the mayor of the fourth largest city in the United States of America," Turner said in a victory speech to supporters Saturday night.

2. District H incumbent Karla Cisneros holds mere 12-vote lead over opponent

District H incumbent Karla Cisneros led opponent Isabel Longoria by a mere 12 votes in the runoff, according to unofficial returns published by the Harris County Clerk’s Office Sunday morning. Cisneros captured 5,283 votes. Longoria received 5,271 votes.

Longoria released this statement Sunday morning in response to the close vote:

Waking up this morning, our campaign team is humbled by the support of the District H community. It has been a long election but we’re excited to see the still-to-come official results for last night’s runoff election once all community members’ votes have been counted, including military and provisional ballots. Until then, the race remains too close to call.

We're very much still in the race.

We went to bed with exactly one dozen votes separating the two candidates. Election results such as these mean a significant percentage of District H residents are ready for strong leadership and a new voice to stand up for their rights.

The foundation of this campaign rests upon the idea that every voice - and every vote - matter. Knowing additional votes remain to be counted and verified before this election can be certified, I will wait for every vote to be counted before making any decisions about a recount or other process.

3. Several incumbent city council members win reelection

Several incumbent council members won reelection in the runoff: Mike Knox (At-Large Position 1), David W. Robinson (At-Large Position 2), and Michael Kubosh (At-Large Position 3). District H incumbent Karla Cisneros led opponent Isabel Longoria by a mere 12 votes, according to unofficial returns published by the Harris County Clerk’s Office Sunday morning.

4. Elected officials will take oath of office Jan. 2, 2020

On January 2, 2020, Mayor Turner will take the oath of office, along with City Controller Chris Brown and new city council members. It’s unclear if these swearing in ceremonies will take place in public or in private, according to The City of Houston website.

5. Houston City Council District B race did not appear on Dec. 14 runoff ballot due to legal issues

The Houston City Council District B runoff race was not on the ballot because a candidate contested the general election results. Just days after the Nov. 5 general election, third-place finisher Renee Jefferson Smith filed legal action asking the court to declare one of her race opponents, Cynthia Bailey, ineligible to run for office, citing Bailey’s prior felony conviction in 2007. State law on whether a felon can run for office is vague.

After the legal challenge is resolved, a special election will determine the city’s next District B council member. Current councilman Jerry Davis said he will not abandon his district until the matter is resolved.