Meet real wolves at Texas wolf sanctuary

MONTGOMERY, Texas – Did you know Texas has a wolf sanctuary where you can go and meet real wolves for only $10?

The Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary is a nonprofit Texas charity that rescues and provides homes to wolves and wolfdogs who are no longer able to be released into the wild.

The sanctuary has been operating since 2002 and has an incredible history that started with a wolf named Mystery.

Guided walking tours are available at the wolf sanctuary and give visitors a chance to learn about the history of the animals.

The sanctuary has plans to move from its original location in Montgomery to a more updated facility in Navasota, just 15 minutes away from where it is now.

The move is expected to take place in early 2020 and plans for the new location can be seen here.

In-ground dens and water features are all part of the newly upgraded facilities in Navasota, according to the sanctuary’s website.

If you’re unable to make the trip to Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary you can still read about the 11 incredible animals currently living there:

