Local News

Get a FREE sandwich from Firehouse Subs if you have one of these three names

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Firehouse Subs, Amanda, Carlos, Christopher
(Credit: Firehouse Subs)

HOUSTON – Firehouse Subs is thanking their guests by name.

Today’s names of the day are Carlos, Christopher or Amanda. If that’s you, then you can get a FREE medium-size sub with any purchase.

Find a Firehouse Subs near you

To receive your sub for free, you must present a valid photo ID to confirm your name. The promotion is applicable to in-store orders only.

For more details on the promotion, visit Firehouse Subs online.

