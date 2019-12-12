Get a FREE sandwich from Firehouse Subs if you have one of these three names
HOUSTON – Firehouse Subs is thanking their guests by name.
Today’s names of the day are Carlos, Christopher or Amanda. If that’s you, then you can get a FREE medium-size sub with any purchase.
Find a Firehouse Subs near you
To receive your sub for free, you must present a valid photo ID to confirm your name. The promotion is applicable to in-store orders only.
For more details on the promotion, visit Firehouse Subs online.
