Detention officer dies during confrontation with inmate at Harris County Jail

HOUSTON – A Harris County detention officer died Thursday after a confrontation with an inmate at a downtown Houston jail. Officer Tronoski Jones died after getting into an altercation with an inmate who was being transported from a recreational area to his jail cell.

The Medical Examiner's office has ruled Tronoski's death as natural.

“Officer Jones passed away in the early-morning hours this morning following a confrontation with a combative and uncooperative inmate housed in the Harris County Sheriff’s 1200 Baker Street Jail,” Hickman said. “Today I wish to share my deepest and most sincerest condolences the Jones family; his wife, two children, mother and an extensive network of siblings and loved ones.”

Hickman said officer Jones joined the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 21, 2011, as a detention officer and served with professionalism and honor for three years and 10 months. Hickman said few details are available at this time due to the ongoing investigation, and pending autopsy results from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

"The loss of detention officer Jones is felt throughout the ranks of the Harris County Sheriff's Office and our extended law enforcement community," Hickman said. "Anytime we suffer a loss in the line of duty, the collective law enforcement community rallies to support the family and loved ones of our fallen officer. Today I ask the community of Houston and Harris County to join us in thought and prayer for the loved ones and co-workers who are collectively suffering the unimaginable pain of this tragic loss."

Hickman said they are treating the incident as a homicide investigation, collecting as much evidence as possible.

“We have no indication of any outward injury as a result of the conflict with the inmate, although the inmate was combative,” Hickman said.