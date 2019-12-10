Houston grocery wars get robotic: Walmart plans to roll out robots for Houston delivery pilot program in 2020

HOUSTON – Walmart is rolling out grocery delivery to Houston via robots in 2020, the mega-retailer announced Tuesday.

As part of a pilot program beginning in H-town in 2020, Walmart will partner with Nuro, a robotics company that uses driverless technology to deliver goods to customers.

Walmart’s Grocery Delivery service will be powered by Nuro’s self-driving, electric vehicles for a closed group of customers who opt into the service in Houston.

The service will use R2, which is also known as Nuro’s custom-built delivery vehicle that carries only products with no on-board driver or passengers, as well as autonomous Toyota Priuses to deliver groceries. Both companies hope that through this pilot program, the companies will continue improving services and learn more about what customers want.

Robotic delivery is already on the University of Houston campus with Starship Technologies, sometimes with hilarious results.

Would you try out the Walmart grocery service in 2020? Let us know what you think in the comments.