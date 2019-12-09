Massive shooting range to open pro shop in Katy

KATY, Texas – The American Shooting Centers expect to open a retail pro shop near its shooting ranges sometime in early 2020.

The owner of American Shooting Centers said the original pro shop, which was built in 1986, was destroyed during Hurricane Harvey. Two years later, the owner said the new facility, located at 16500 Westheimer Pkwy, will be bigger and better.

The company broke ground on Oct. 30 and even featured KPRC 2 longtime anchor Bill Balleza.

What’s different?

The owner told KPRC 2 the venue will have a more modernized look, a 25-foot ceiling with windows surrounding the building. He said there will be more merchandise for customers to enjoy as well.

The facility will also be near the American Shooting Centers Rifle and Pistol, Sporting Clay Station and Trap and Skeet shooting ranges.

If you hear about a business opening in your area that we should know about, write to us at Click2Houston@kprc.com.