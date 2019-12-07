Take a look inside: H-E-B opens new Harper’s Trace location in The Woodlands

H-E-B expanded its footprint in Montgomery County and opened its new Harper’s Trace on Wednesday, December 4. Located at 10200 Highway 242, the 102,000-square foot store boasts typical grocery store offerings along with a unique treat.

Highlights include curbside pickup, an expansive Simple Meal section, a gas station, a car wash and some smoky goodness from H-E-B True Texas BBQ, an eatery serving up BBQ by the plate or pound along with sides like brisket beans, creamed corn, potato salad and coleslaw.

Other features include the healthy living department, with bulk foods and supplements; a full pharmacy that offers delivery; a wine and beer department boasting more than 2,100 bottles of wine and 350 beers; a fresh seafood market offering natural and prime meat cut in-store by certified meat cutters; and full-service scratch bakery and tortilleria that offers a wide selection of artisan breads baked fresh daily, fresh tortillas, large varieties of decadent desserts, pastries and custom cakes