CONROE, Texas – Conroe police say the owner of Bella’s Sports Bar – a man previously deported from the U.S. -- was arrested and charged for drug offenses on Friday.

Rutilio Jaimes Torres, 39, is charged with first degree felony counts of manufacture and delivery of a penalty group 1 controlled substance, more than 4 but less than 200 grams, after officers say they found 170.7 grams of methamphetamine, 67 grams of powder cocaine and a .45 semi-automatic handgun in a search of the bar in the 720 block of W. Davis.

Torres is now being held in the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office jail with an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detainer, police say. He was previously deported, according to a police news release.