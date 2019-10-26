This Houston bar has a Robinson Chirinos drink for Game 4

HOUSTON - East End Hardware has a special shot for Astros fans to enjoy while watching Game 4 of the World Series.

The bar, located at 3005 Leeland St., has a shot inspired by Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos called Churro-inos. The whiskey-based shot has cinnamon, sugar and RumChada.

For Game 3, the bar served a drink that featured Astros manager A.J. Hinch called Hinch 75. The classic cocktail is made with gin, champagne, lemon juice and sugar.

$embedHtml

For Game 2, the bar featured two drinks dubbed the MVP in honor of Alex Bregman-- a Buffalo Bayou Crush City pint accompanied by a Lone Star bourbon sidecar.

Its Game 1 drink was the Springer Dinger, created with Milagro Anejo tequila, cilantro, fresh jalapenos, agave, lime and pineapple. The drink was a fan favorite in the 2017 World Series.

The bar has been creating different cocktails inspired by the team since the 2017 World Series.

Each player-inspired drink is half off for the rest of the game if that particular player hits a home run.

The bar plans to have a drink inspired by catcher Robinson Chirino for Game 4.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.