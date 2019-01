HOUSTON - A Klein Independent School District bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday in northwest Harris County.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. in the 5000 block of Louetta Road.

Officials said 32 children, from Benfer Elementary School, were onboard at the time of the crash but were not injured. A second bus arrived at the scene to pick up the children and take them home, officials said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

