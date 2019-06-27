Katy McDonald's hosting Chicken McNuggets eating contest: How to register for all-you-can-eat event

Copyright 2016 CNN

HOUSTON - A McDonald’s restaurant in Katy is having a Chicken McNuggets eating contest next week.

The restaurant, located at 22914 Morton Ranch Road, will hold the event next Wednesday, July 3, from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Registration is required for the all-you-can-eat event. You can register for the event here.

Contestants will have three minutes to consume as many Chicken McNuggets as possible. Judges will enforce the contest rules and warn eaters about infractions, such as vomiting and “chipmunking” – read the complete rules for an explanation of that.

Spectators are urged not to interfere with the competition, but “cheering, waving posters, or dressing in encouraging costumes” are encouraged.



