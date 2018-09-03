Justin Verlander, Kate Upton raise awareness for dog adoption at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON - Astros pitcher and his supermodel wife Kate Upton spent their Sunday afternoon at Minute Maid Park with lots of adorable dogs.

The two hosted their fourth annual Grand Slam Adoption Event held in Houston for the first time. Raising awareness for pet adoption agencies is something they are both passionate about.

Upton also explained how the need for pet adoption has grown since Hurricane Harvey.

“Especially after Hurricane Harvey dogs are still needing to find homes and we were happy to step in and help,” she said.

Verlander has another passion, helping veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, and he and Upton were able to combine that with her work with dogs.

“It was a perfect fit. All the proceeds from this go to train dogs for veterans with PTSD,” he said.

