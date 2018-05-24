Justin Timberlake honors Santa Fe: How Houston responded to his touching gesture after shooting

HOUSTON - Houston showed big love for Justin Timberlake on social media Wednesday night after he dedicated his show at Toyota Center to Santa Fe High School.

Timberlake wore a green and gold Santa Fe Strong T-shirt in the last set of his show, honoring the memory of the 10 people who lost their lives as a result of Friday’s shooting.

Timberlake is scheduled to perform again at Toyota Center Friday evening.

Here are just some of the responses to Timberlake’s touching gestures:

Justin Timberlake dedicated his Houston concert tonight to Santa Fe HS. He was wearing a Santa Fe shirt for the last set. #SantaFeStrong — Jenny Dial Creech (@jennydialcreech) May 24, 2018

Until The End Of Time. Tonight’s show was dedicated to Santa Fe High School. #JustinTimberlake #MOTW pic.twitter.com/vLJXsjmanc — Shannon Sweeney (@ShannonBSweeney) May 24, 2018

Huge shoutout to @jtimberlake for wearing a Santa Fe strong shirt at his recent concert! pic.twitter.com/rRbAbJuUYD — GalvestonCountyHumor (@G_County_Humor) May 24, 2018

Thanks for coming to H-Town and showing love those affected by the Santa Fe Shooting @jtimberlake #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/KXSvJFUU4X — Jami⛳️ (@braziliansw4g) May 24, 2018

@jtimberlake dedicated his show to Santa Fe HS, could JT be anymore amazing?? 😫🙌🏻 — lindsay💕 (@Lindscarrillo8) May 24, 2018

When @jtimberlake says he dedicated tonight’s show to Santa Fe HS 😭 he is an amazing soul #MOTWTOUR — jackie (@msjackiegarza) May 24, 2018

We lit up the Toyota Center tonight in honor of the Santa Fe victims. Justin was wearing a shirt with the word “strong” written in their school colors. 💚💛 @jtimberlake #ManOfTheWoodsTour #TexasStrong #CloseToHome pic.twitter.com/Pvhfk4UDiu — Erika (@helloerikita) May 24, 2018

@jtimberlake Thank you for dedicating tonight’s show to #SantaFe, for wearing a #HoustonStrong shirt, and for bringing unity for such a diverse crowd with your music. Thank you for highlighting your backup singers, and musicians. We love you! — Robin (@robunny1) May 24, 2018

I’ve seen a lot of amazing concerts BUT @jtimberlake just killed the show in HTWON! BEST performance I’ve seen. & the dude was classy enough to acknowledge Santa Fe & wear a Santa Fe Strong shirt the last 1/3 of his performance. MAD RESPECT! #SantaFeStrong #JTisThisGensKingofPop — Kyle DuBose (@KDuBy21) May 24, 2018

@jtimberlake when he played this song for Santa Fe. pic.twitter.com/3GtLM2oPqn — Keaton Miller (@TheMillerBoy20) May 24, 2018

Fantastic show by a talented class act @jtimberlake Wore his green & gold and dedicated the show to Santa Fe HS #SantaFeStrong pic.twitter.com/00GpSYZUzn — Crystal Bolding 😁❤️🐱🌹 (@c4bolding) May 24, 2018

Big shout out to @jtimberlake for wearing the Santa Fe high school shirt at his concert tonight — Beau Taylor (@BeauJTaylor) May 24, 2018

