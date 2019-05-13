JJ Watt delivers commencement speech at his alma mater

MADISON, Wisconsin - Houston Texan JJ Watt spent some time off the field at his alma mater.

Watt returned to his old stomping grounds, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, to deliver the commencement speech to graduates Saturday.

He played football at the university from 2008 to 2010. Watt delivered an inspirational message to the new graduates.

"You just earned a degree from one of the best universities in the country and you have an entire world and so many opportunities sitting in front of you. You may not know what your dream is, you may not know what exactly it is you want to accomplish and that's OK. When you figure your dream out, remember it will not be a straight path. Stay committed. Never lose sight of what it is you want to accomplish," Watt said in his speech.

There were more than 7,000 graduates at the ceremony.

