SUGAR LAND, Texas - Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is investigating the drowning of a 3-year-old child, deputies said.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. at The Enclave at Woodridge Apartments.

It is unknown how the child drowned. No identities have been released.

Deputies are investigating the scene.

